History's Headlines: The Miller's House

The year is 1782. The American Revolution was coming to an end and Moravian Bethlehem found itself the center of attention. Aristocratic French army officers, imbued with the spirit of the Enlightenment, had come to marvel at the wonderful town with its many industries. It seemed to them an idyllic community as outlined by their Parisian philosophes. But there was at least one individual, Bethlehem’s master miller Herman Loesch, who was not happy. His living quarters, located in the mill itself, were too small. So, he went to the village leaders with a proposal. The space, he argued was not being put to good use. It should be turned over to storage. He also had a request in lieu of that space being used as a dwelling, he asked for a small house, a home for himself. It is not known if he had a wife and children but if he did this would have made it even more critical.
As these things sometimes do, it took time to discuss. We don’t know exactly what they said, but good, skilled and honest master millers were hard to find. Two years later they presented the miller a home he could use while working there. It was among the first private homes built in Bethlehem. Nothing fancy- one large room, a kitchen and a cellar was it.
It is unknown if Loesch was satisfied. But when it was built the Grist Miller’s House was the first separate residence for a master of a trade constructed after the end of the General Economy in the 1760s. Several millers lived there after Loesch. In 1825 one was George Henry Wohler, who as a young man had served with Napoleon’s army in Spain and been present at the battle of Waterloo to witness the emperor’s downfall. In 1834 in a changing Bethlehem, with the opening of the Lehigh Canal, it was thought necessary to add a 1 ½ story addition. By then the house and mill was owned by Charles A. Luckenbach and his brothers.
Recently Historic Bethlehem has received a $753,397 grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development for structural repairs to preserve the historic dwelling. Among the projects planned are installing a period appropriate roof, painting the walls, repairing beams in the 1834 addition and reopening stairs to the basement from the first floor.
The building of a private dwelling for the master grist miller was probably not something the leaders of Bethlehem took lightly. In the early 1800s brew master John Sebastian Goudie made a request to build his own house. After being turned down he expressed outrage and threatened to move to Lititz. No one can say for sure on the details of what happened but by 1810 a map of Bethlehem shows his house and Goudie remained. But even more than a brew master, having an expert grist mill master was vital to the community. In some cases, before a school or church, a mill would be built.
From its founding in the 17th century until the 1860s Pennsylvania was the breadbasket of America. One source claims the first grist mill in Pennsylvania was completed in 1643, most probably by the Swedish immigrant population who occupied the site of Philadelphia before Penn’s arrival. A contemporary described it as “a fine grist mill which grinds both course and fine flour and the trade is so great that it is kept going early and late.” Another gives the claim of first to the Roberts Mill built in 1683 by Richard Townsend. Thus, there were already water wheel powered grist mills even before the arrival of the Moravians. But there were never enough for farmers, who sometimes had to travel nearly 50 miles to get to one.
Flour was one of the colony’s major exports. Until the late 1750s when he largely ceased his trading ventures, merchant and Allentown founder William Allen sold large amounts of Pennsylvania flour to South and Central America, what is now Panama and Columbia. Although technically illegal under both the British and Spanish empires’ laws (a system called mercantilism), which said that only ships from those countries could trade with their respective colonies, it was “winked” at as long as violations were not too obvious.
According to Ruth Mosser Kistler’s 1932 study included in the 1962 issue of the Lehigh County Historical Society’s Proceedings, Allen “was also the leader of a rum and molasses smuggling ring” to the Dutch West Indies that included as his partners the collector of customs for the Port of Philadelphia. As the climate in South America was not suitable for growing wheat, Allen sold much of the flour to the sugar and tobacco plantation owners who used it to feed their families and the enslaved population that were the labor force. Allen also purchased luxury items he sold to the planters. But he had to disappoint his best customer, Don Bernardo de Ruiz of Cartagena, on his request for matching, white horses to go with the large, black coach that Allen acquired for him. There is no evidence that any of the grain ground by the Moravians in Bethlehem were part of that overseas network.
The first grist mill in Bethlehem was built in 1743 by Henry Antes, a non-Moravian associate of the community who also was involved in other building projects in early Bethlehem. By 1751 the mill was so popular, with large numbers of non-Moravians using it as well, that it had to be expanded. A source defined its workings this way:
“The technology was waterwheel powered, something that went back into the ancient past. The most important part of the mill was the grind stones, called the “heart of the mill.” The bottom stone or bed stone was fixed into position while the upper or runner stone moved. They had to be managed carefully to keep them from grinding on each other and so prevent their setting fire to the mill as they sometimes did. They were connected to the power source (either wind or water) by a wooden counterwheel wedged on a horizontal drive shaft, which ran a small wooden gear. The spindle passed through the central holes of the stones but moved only the runner stones. The bearing of the spindle rested on a beam that the miller could raise or lower to adjust the cut of the stones minutely, according to information gathered by his celebrated miller’s thumb (rule of thumb) when he felt the texture of the meal.”
One source describes the miller’s and his helper’s typical day this way:
“They had little time to loaf. When grain arrived in a cart or wagon or on a sack slung over a horse, they had to hook a rope to it and haul it to the top floor of the mill. This was a hand-over-hand job in many small mills, with only a second pulley to help. They had to keep the hopper full, watch the grind, and change the gap between the stones, sometimes no more than the thickness of paper as needed. Even when there was no hand sifting to do, the meal had to be measured, tolled and bagged in the presence of the customer. A man wanted his own grain ground, not the equivalent amount of some other man’s grain. So, the miller had to tag each man’s sacks and grind them separately when that man’s turn came. Strict first-come-first-served turn was each man’s legal right and was always observed.”
Moravian millers were known for their honesty, which added to their popularity. But others were not always fair with the customers. “Their payment,” one source notes, “was a prescribed portion or toll, of the finished product – one eighth part of wheat and one sixth part of corn, for example. Unscrupulous millers would be fined if they took more, and some tricky millers had a small, extra chute from the vat as a means to acquire more flour than was his due. Even an honest miller might put a square housing over round stones and take what profit accumulated in its corners. There is no mention in the records of such dealings occurring with millers in early Bethlehem.”
By the late 1840s the mill was being run Charles Luckenbach’s grandsons, David and Andrew. The brothers made several attempts to modernize the mill. But they were met by outrage on the part of traditionalists who fought them every step of the way.
In 1862 a major flood swept the region, destroying parts of the mill. Worse happened on the evening of January 27, 1869. Workers later claimed they thought they smelled smoke but could not figure out where it was coming from. At 11 p.m. flames were seen coming from the mill. David Luckenbach’s wife, who was ill, had to be rescued as flames came close to the Miller’s House.
The old grist mill was a destroyed and roofless ruin. But the Luckenbach brothers acquired the best milling technology the mid-19th century had to offer and in 5 months they were back in business. The new mill thrived into the early 20th century.
By the 1920s Pillsbury and other large corporations had come to dominate the flour market. Reduced to selling animal feed, the mill closed its doors for good in 1949 and was converted to an automobile salvage and junk yard. Reclaimed in the 1960s by urban renewal it became offices for Historic Bethlehem. Today the Luckenbach Mill and the Miller’s House are cherished history.