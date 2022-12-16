READING, Pa. - Music, cheer and holiday treats will be the order of the day when Barrio Alegría and BCTV bring their Holiday Window Concert to downtown Reading on December 23.
The festivities begin at noon in front of 401 Penn Street.
The free event is an opportunity to share festive flair, warm beverages and the talent of local artists.
"Barrio engages community partners to bring programs that strengthen our neighbors' connection to this city we call home," said Daniel Egusquiza, Barrio Alegría's executive director.
Organizers envision the celebration as a way to go beyond carols and Santa hats to build true camaraderie among city residents while fostering Reading's artistic spirit.