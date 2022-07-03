READINGTON TWP., N.J. – Officials are investigating a deadly house fire that took place in Readington Township, Hunterdon County, Sunday morning.
Officials said the blaze in the 600 block of Route 523 was reported at 5:47 a.m. It was
A news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said the names of those individuals who died in the fire will be released after their next of kin are notified. It did not specify how many individuals were killed.
The fire was extinguished Sunday morning, but officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Detective Bryan Hanley on the arson task force at 908-284-6172 or Readington Township Police Department Detective Jason Phares at 908-534-4031.
The investigation remains active, and additional information will be released when it's available.