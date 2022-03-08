The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced it advises motorists traveling southbound on Interstate 476 (I-476) to be prepared for slow-moving or stopped traffic approaching the Mid-County Interchange, Exit 20, in Montgomery County on Tuesday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Work is being performed on the overhead electronic tolling equipment, closing the southbound Express E-ZPass lanes, officials say.
Crews will close the southbound Express E-ZPass lanes, however customers will still be able to use the conventional tolling lanes through the toll plaza on the right side. Motorists should be aware that the conventional tolling lanes have a posted speed limit of 15 mph.
Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions, officials noted.
To report an accident or other emergency on the PA Turnpike, officials say to dial *11 via mobile phone.