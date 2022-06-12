Today

Clouds, a little sun from time to time, and a few showers or thunderstorms. Some storms later in the day may contain flooding downpours, strong winds, and hail.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. Watch for a thunderstorm with strong winds and heavy rain.

Tomorrow

Still humid for a while and also turning warmer as clouds break for more in the way of sunshine later in the day. A stray early morning shower can't entirely be ruled out.