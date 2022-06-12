As we close out the weekend, we expect the humidity and temperatures to climb a little with highs mainly in the middle and upper 70s on Sunday and dew points well into the 60s. We’ll also be tracking a disturbance dropping in from our north and west Sunday that will combine with the extra warmth and humidity to spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms later in the day Sunday have the potential to be on the strong side. Next week is looking seasonable in terms of temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 80s through much of the week. A front will be perched to our south and west much of the week, with the occasional chance for a shower or thunderstorm from time to time closer to that front as disturbances ripple along it, but it certainly won't rain all day every day, and it's a more dry than wet week overall. In fact, there’s a good chance any showers and storms from the aforementioned front don’t really push into our region until sometime between Thursday and Friday.
SUNDAY
Sunday looks a little warmer and more humid, as highs inch back into the mid to upper 70s, and dew points climb through the 60s. Sunday has also trended a little wetter over the last few days, even though it too certainly won't be a washout. There will be some sunshine, but Sunday too looks to feature more clouds than sun, and a few showers or thunderstorms as well with the best chance for any storms coming during the PM hours as a cold front drops in from our north and west. A couple storms could contain damaging wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps heavy downpours; however no big severe weather outbreak is expected at this time. The Storm Prediction Center does however have most of our area highlighted under a “marginal” risk for severe weather at this time, so we’ll still need to keep a watchful eye to the sky and radar throughout the day Sunday, certainly during the PM hours. The aforementioned cold front will lag across the region into Sunday night keeping some showers or a thunderstorm around, especially before 2am.
MONDAY
Our cold front from Sunday night will be moving to our south and east by Monday morning. A stray shower may linger first thing Monday morning, certainly for those areas to the south and east closer to the front; otherwise, much of Monday looks dry with initially rather cloudy skies gradually giving way to more sunshine as the day progresses. Humidity will remain high for the first half of Monday, but later in the day, look for the humidity to drop to more comfortable levels as drier air pushes in on northwesterly wind flow in the wake of our cold front. Afternoon high temperatures Monday are expected to get a bit warmer reaching the low to mid 80s.
MOVING THROUGH NEXT WEEK
The setup for much of next week is for cool Canadian high pressure to be perched up to our northeast, and for heat and humidity to really build off to our south and west. In between, we'll have a front set up just to our west separating the comfier air on our side of the front with the hot and humid stuff on the other side. That front will likely be the tracks for occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms to slide along, but it's impossible to specifically time these occasional rain chances this far out, and also know if they'll track overhead or stay to our southwest. So for now, we'll play the forecast as partly to mostly sunny moving through the middle of the week with just the slightest chance for a shower or thunderstorm most days. One thing we may need to watch for is a potential small-scale feature that could move through late Monday night into early Tuesday morning bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms, but again, we really won’t have a good idea of how exactly this is going to pan out until we get much closer to the time frame. Once we get to Thursday, it seems that frontal boundary to our west will finally start to make a little headway further east and that looks to increase our humidity again and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region late Thursday into Friday. High temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday don’t look to change much topping out in the low or middle 80s.
