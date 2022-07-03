While it was a sticky Saturday to kick off the July 4th holiday weekend, most of the gusty thunderstorms that developed during the day remained across far southern Pennsylvania and Delaware, and many of us squeezed in a mainly dry Saturday. The weather only gets better from here, both in terms of sunshine and comfort, with increasingly sunny skies on the way for Sunday and Monday, as humidity levels steadily lower for an added bonus. Outside of some morning clouds on Sunday and an early shower along or south of the Mason Dixon line (the PA/MD border), expect sunnier skies and comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s through the Fourth of July. That means the weather should fully cooperate with any holiday plans through Monday, including parades and fireworks displays both Sunday and Monday nights. Higher humidity and thunderstorm chances will return later Tuesday and then again towards the end of the week on Friday. Highs remains squarely in the 80s the next seven days, with no 90-degree heat in sight, a common theme so far this summer.
SUNDAY
There will be some lingering clouds to start the day Sunday, and even a shower or two from the Delaware Valley south and east towards the beaches. But clouds will give way to increasing sunshine as the day progresses, and humidity levels should steadily drop as the day from north to south as the day progresses. Expect a seasonably warm day with highs in the mid 80s, but with lower dew points, expect a more comfortable afternoon compared to yesterday.
SUNDAY NIGHT
It will be a great night for fireworks, with mostly clear skies, light winds, and refreshingly low humidity by early July standards. Evening temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s if you're hitting up a fireworks display, but it will get quite cool for this time of year overnight, with lows around 55-60 degrees come morning.
MONDAY (JULY 4TH)
For a welcome change, we don't have to worry about Mother Nature's fireworks, or in other words, thunderstorms, for our July 4th celebrations this year. That's because the heat and humidity will be gone, and we'll be enjoying comfortably and seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies on the Fourth. From daytime parades to nighttime fireworks, the weather will fully cooperate with any and all outdoor plans you may have, from the Poconos to the shore and every place in between. It won't get quite as cool Monday night, with a more seasonably warm night in the mid 60s expected.
TUESDAY
Humidity will be on the rise come Tuesday, and coincidentally, so will our thunderstorm chances as well. There is the chance for some severe storms as well, but we'll have to see if the higher humidity arrives in time to fuel any severe weather or if that severe threat stays just to our southwest where the air is more unstable. Highs will be in the low 80s on Tuesday, given the increasing clouds and rain chances later in the day. Areas south and west of the Lehigh Valley are under a 'slight' risk for severe storms on Tuesday.
LATER THIS WEEK
Wednesday and Thursday look mostly dry, with minimal (but not zero) rain chances and a mix of clouds and sun both days. Thursday night and Friday will be our next opportunity for some scattered showers and storms, with highs all week remaining in the low and mid 80s. The 90-degree heat, which has been relatively scarce this summer, will remain so for the next seven to ten days.
