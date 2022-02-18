BETHLEHEM, Pa. | By 7a.m. Friday morning, around 24,000 PPL customers throughout the region were without power.
"We had heavy winds, heavy rain last night and as a result we had outages throughout our entire service territory," said Jane George, with PPL.
People across the Lehigh Valley experienced damage due to inclement weather.
Even a home on East Morton Street in Bethlehem is without a roof.
"We are expecting that the winds will continue throughout Friday and into Saturday, and we are continuing to monitor the weather," said George. "And we are mobilizing our crews to respond to those outages and additional outages."
George says since the beginning of the storm, crews have restored power to more than 31,000 customers.
Larger pocket outages may not see power restored until the early evening or in some cases, closer to 11 p.m. Friday night.
"The best place where the customer can see in real time when the restoration will occur is on our outage map, and we are constantly updating that map as new info becomes available and as crews are able to successfully restore," said George.
PPL says it prepares for these types of storms throughout the year, and getting power restored is number one priority.