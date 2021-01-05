ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that an Allentown man admitted to paramedics and his insurance company that he lit his own house on fire the day before Thanksgiving.
Allentown police charged Daniel W. Barry with arson and reckless endangerment in connection with the blaze at his East Hamilton Street home that drove seven people from the neighboring house and required a response from about 35 firefighters.
Authorities filed nearly four dozen charges against 65-year-old on Monday, and District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned him Tuesday afternoon, setting bail at $250,000.
Allentown firefighters were dispatched to a house fire a 528 E. Hamilton St. shortly after 7:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Firefighters were initially alerted that two people may have been trapped. Emergency personnel deemed it a “working fire,” prompting the fire department to call a second and third alarm, according to the criminal complaint.
Authorities said seven people were living in the other half of the duplex, and that responding firefighters couldn’t find the sole occupant of 528 E. Hamilton St.
Once the fire was put out, the city’s fire marshal began investigating the cause, and a K9 alerted authorities to a possible arson, according to the criminal complaint. The fire marshal collected evidence from the home’s first floor, and a hard drive from a video system at the neighboring house.
About an hour after the fire was reported, police reportedly found Barry, the homeowner of 528 E. Hamilton St., walking several blocks away from his house. He appeared to have blood on his clothes and injuries to his hands. Officers said they called for paramedics as Barry was “acting erratic.”
As he was being taken to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, Barry allegedly told paramedics several times that he lit his house on fire. Investigators said they also learned that Barry called his insurance company on Dec. 1 and said on a recorded phone line that he lit his house on fire.
Video footage retrieved from the neighboring home captured the front of Barry’s house and reportedly shows him lighting a rag or piece of paper on fire. Investigators said he can be seen standing at the front window and then the burning rag or paper is no longer visible.
Authorities said Barry proceeds to open the front door and look inside the house. As smoke begins to waft out of the house, he props open the front door. In seconds, dark smoke engulfs the outside of the house and obscures the view of the security camera.
Police said the fire caused about $86,000 in damages to the two houses, and that it took firefighters about 90 minutes to control the blaze.
Barry now faces single felony counts of arson, risking catastrophe and criminal mischief along with 42 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing.