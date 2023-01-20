ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be hosting job fairs for two days in February.
The first job fair is on Thursday, February 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The second is on Saturday, February 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.
All interviews will be held in person.
The following departments will be interviewing for seasonal positions:
- Food & Beverage
- Ticketing
- Housekeeping
- Ushers
- Grounds Crew
- and more
Opportunities to work indoor, outdoor, and part time will be available.
The IronPigs are also accepting applications from 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds for food and beverage positions.
For more information, visit ironpigsbaseball.com.