Courtesy: IronPigs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be hosting job fairs for two days in February.

The first job fair is on Thursday, February 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second is on Saturday, February 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

All interviews will be held in person.

The following departments will be interviewing for seasonal positions:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Ticketing
  • Housekeeping
  • Ushers
  • Grounds Crew
  • and more

Opportunities to work indoor, outdoor, and part time will be available.

The IronPigs are also accepting applications from 14-year-olds and 15-year-olds for food and beverage positions.

For more information, visit ironpigsbaseball.com.