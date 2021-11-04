Is it the ebb and flow of politics or a midterm warning sign for Democrats?
Republicans took the governor's race in Virginia, a state President Joe Biden won by 10 points just a year ago.
And Democrats got by with a razor-thin victory in the blue state of New Jersey.
"What it does, it kind of emboldens Republicans to think that they stand a really good chance to take back Congress next year," said Professor Ted Masthay with DeSales University.
Political experts say Republicans might use Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin's campaign as a template for their attempt to flip seats in 2022.
Youngkin was endorsed by Donald Trump, but didn't have the former president campaign for him.
Instead, he stumped on education, taxes, and vaccine and mask mandates.
"So I think it sends a signal, but the Democrats need to kind of regroup and decide how they're going to approach the midterm elections," said Lafayette College Professor John Kincaid.
Experts say Democrats who did win this election cycle tended to be more moderate, and that midterm success could hinge on what the Biden administration can accomplish.
"They hope they can pass the infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better act, and they hope that that can sort of induce people to ultimately reward them for the work that they have done," Masthay said.
Experts say Trump's involvement could also play a major role.
"If Trump does not intervene very significantly in the midterm elections, I think we will see the usual pattern, in which a president's party loses seats," Kincaid said.
Trump continues to have significant influence with Republicans, and experts say if he decides to run for president in 2024, that announcement would likely come before the midterms.