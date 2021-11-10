Orefield, Pa. – The Jaindl Companies, owner of the iconic A-Treat soda brand, announced Wednesday a program to support Lehigh Valley's homeless veterans through sales of A-Treat.
The company is introducing new patriotic-themed packaging specific to two of its most popular A-Treat soda flavors — cream and cola. Jaindl will subsequently donate 20% of the sales of the new patriot flavors to the Lehigh Valley Homeless Veteran Fund from now through Dec. 31.
"Homelessness among our country's veteran population is a problem that we as citizens have a duty to solve," said David Jaindl, the Jaindl Companies' third-generation president. "It is nothing short of a debt that we owe the very people who have served so valiantly to protect our freedom."
He continued, "Given that we've just come through a horrible, life-altering pandemic, combined with the divisiveness we are witnessing in our country's politics, we think there is no better time than the present to support our vets, a cause that is altogether unifying and truly American."
Consumers can expect to find the new patriotic-themed A-Treat soda flavors in 12-ounce plastic bottles online and regionally in grocery, convenience, and specialty retail stores beginning this Veterans Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 11.
"This is truly a win for the Valley's Homeless Veteran Fund," said Tom Applebach, director, Lehigh County Office of Veterans Affairs and Chair of the Lehigh Valley Homeless Veterans' Committee at the Lehigh Valley Community Foundation.
He added, "We are extremely excited to partner with the Jaindl Companies, and what better way to help our homeless vets than by drinking and sharing an A-Treat with your friends."