If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, Jim Thorpe's Olde Time Christmas is in full swing.
There are just two weekends left to visit the magical town, interact with Santa and his elves, and snack on some specialty treats.
That's where we find 69 News reporter Blakely McHugh this morning, making people hungry.
Blakely visited Donerds Donuts, a delicious bakery serving up specialty donuts for this month only.
They call themselves the mad nerd scientists because of their fantastical donut creations.
The owners originally opened their first franchise in Chile, 2019, and then made their way to Jim Thorpe.
Located on 76 Broadway, the specialty donuts will be available every weekend in December.
Blakely also visited the Dolon House, a historical local mansion.
The mansion is now a bed and breakfast and is also located on Broadway in Jim Thorpe.
To keep up with the latest events, download the Jim Thorpe app on Google and Apple.
You can also go the the Jim Thorpe visitor center page on Facebook to find out about the latest events.