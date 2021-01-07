MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - From a faculty protest to an outbreak among its students, Kutztown University has been dealing with a number of issues surrounding COVID-19.
Now, the man who has been leading the campus community through the pandemic has, himself, contracted the coronavirus.
K.U. President Kenneth Hawkinson tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning, according to a statement from the university's office of communications.
Hawkinson, whose symptoms are mild, is now working from home, where he will need to remain for the next 10 days, Matt Santos, the university's vice president for university relations and athletics, said in the statement.
The university said Hawkinson has notified his recent close contacts of his positive test.
Since Aug. 24, K.U. said 409 of its students and 22 of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. Five of the cases are currently active.