KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University has alerted its community to an "aggressive" cow that has gotten loose on campus.
The Kutztown University Police Department (KUPD) was first notified of the situation around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, as a caller explained that the cow was running along Main Street and onto the campus.
In an alert titled "Avoid North Campus: Aggressive Cow – DO NOT APPROACH," KUPD said the cow seems scared and unfamiliar with its surroundings.
"All should stay away from cow. The animal is not safe to approach," the alert said.
According to the alert, the cow's owner has responded to the scene. KUPD and the Kutztown Police Department are assisting in efforts to resolve the situation.