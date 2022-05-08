EASTON, PA. - Last week a draft Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade was leaked. If that draft is ultimately approved by the high court it would mean women would no longer be guaranteed the federal legal right to an abortion and each state would be left to decide whether to restrict or ban abortion.
Now, both sides here in our area are speaking out.
"A baby dies Every time there's an abortion," said Michael Ciccocioppo, Executive Director of PA Pro-Life Federation
"If it's not affecting you, it shouldn't be your business," said Sophie Himmel, a pro-choice activist at Lafayette College.
Himmel spoke during a reproductive rights rally Sunday at Easton's Scott Park.
"If you believe human life begins at conception-great but I don't, and you cannot impose your religious beliefs to control my body," said Himmel.
Pro-life advocates disagree.
"We actually believe every life is precious from the conception and moving forward," said Ciccocioppo.
Ciccoioppo says he believes having an abortion, is taking a life.
"The killing of an innocent life we don't agree to be healthcare."
10:00 "in an abortion a human being is chopped up in pieces or chemically killed inside the womb."
Emily Mackin, also a pro-choice activist at Lafayette College, disagrees.
"In murder you're talking about a person someone with thoughts and the ability to live outside of that. Making that claim is not legitimate because even if most abortions don't take place when a child is fully formed," said Mackin.
Now, both sides wait anxiously to hear whether or not Roe V. Wade will be overturned.
And while they disagree, both sides do agree that if a child is born-they need to be properly taken care of once they're here.
"We need to immediately implement more social services, free education, free food, paid maternity leaves for a full year after," said Mackin.
"What we should be doing is coming up with programs to help people in need, provide funding," said Ciccocioppo
"Companies need to provide good maternity leave for mothers so they can get paid and have."
Now the decision on whether or not Roe V. Wade will be overturned is expected to be issued in June or early July.