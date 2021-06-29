ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We may not be in Miami, but Adam Sodl brings the heat at Cedar Beach Park in Allentown.
"I'm weird I kind of like the heat. I like it when it's this hot. It's not too muggy, this is like my ideal weather," Sodl said.
We worried about leaving him alone at the court with the sun beating down on him like this, but he's done it before.
"Well I mean I've got a backpack full of water and Gatorade, so I'm good. I've been doing this for like 20 years," Sodl said.
The pool was closed at Cedar Beach Park, but the kids were still making a splash. For eight-year-old Zia, the creek will do.
"I don't have any problems. Sometimes I lay right here and just let her run around so it's a pretty good park to be in especially in the heat," said Melissa Delauney.
While the water in the creek flowed from one end to the other in Allentown, it poured from top to bottom in Hanover Township. The volunteer fire company there offered quite the cooldown.
"The water is cold and the breeze is wonderful and come enjoy yourself, love it. The kids love it," said Mike Prendeville, vice chairman of the township's board of supervisors.