ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Liberty Bell’s hiding place in Allentown is being recognized statewide for its role in the American Revolution.
It’s more than 2,000 spots to receive recognition by the state.
The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission unveiled a historical marker outside Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ in Allentown, known to many as the Liberty Bell church, shining light on a secret that was kept hidden during the American Revolution.
The church is where the Liberty Bell was kept beneath the floorboards, hidden from the British, fearing they might melt bells to alleviate an ammunition shortage.
“Since the church itself is the place where the bell was stored, it didn’t make any sense to us not to have a specific marker outside the church,” state Sen. Pat Browne said at the ceremony.
Browne helped to secure approval and funding for the marker and the dedication.
“When we pull together historic assets in the Lehigh Valley, this is by far one of the most important assets because it goes back to our contribution to the American Revolution and independence.”
The marker is among about 2,500 in Pennsylvania.
The museum connected to the church has drawn crowds from across the Lehigh Valley and the nation to remember a story that now has a permanent reminder.
“It signifies the important activity of the members of the congregation and members of the Allentown community in safeguarding the Liberty Bell during the American Revolution,” said Karen Arnold from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
The Liberty Bell Museum on the 4th of July took part in a National Bell Ringing Ceremony to celebrate 60 years of service to the community.