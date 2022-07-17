Today

Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm possible, mainly in the afternoon. Much of the day will be dry.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially later at night and towards Monday morning.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and humid with our best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most widespread in the afternoon. Watching for heavy downpours and possible localized flooding. May be dry for much of the morning/ midday.