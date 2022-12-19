READING, Pa. - When Opportunity House put out an urgent request for men's underwear earlier this month, one local woman sprang into action.
Wendy Kerschner reached out to family, friends and the surrounding community to urge those in her circle to donate what they could. To date, she's collected over 100 packages of men's underwear for the residents of the Reading shelter.
Wendy is hosting a drop off event tonight, Monday, December 19, at the Gouglersville Fire Company located at 475 Mohns Hill Road in Cumru Township. People with items to donate are urged to stop by.
With limited resources, homeless men and women are often forced to make the difficult decision to use funds for either food or clothing.
Many times, they have no choice but to forego basic necessities, and items like new underwear help restore dignity, pride and self-worth and provide comfort to those seeking shelter.
Opportunity House provides shelter 365 days per year and underwear, socks and toiletries are always in demand.
Anyone with items to donate is asked to drop them off at Gouglersville Fire Company between 7 and 9pm tonight, or anytime at Opportunity House.