Volunteers from the Lonnie Walker Four Foundation got to work in the kitchen at Opportunity House in Reading to give those that need it - a hot Thanksgiving Day meal.
"It's first come - first served, so we have them go through but we have plenty of food and more than enough for them to come up three or four times," explained Crystal Gilmore Harris, a representative with the Lonnie Walker Foundation. The foundation wanted that when we left, the food was still here so they can continue to enjoy themselves."
One man who told me he's currently homeless, came from Lancaster to share a meal with others.
"When you're homeless it's always good just to have a meal and be thought of," said Craig Eberly of Lancaster. "When you're experiencing homelessness it's the small things that help you through the holidays."
A representative with the foundation says Lonnie wants to continue to help support the people in his home city of Reading with events like these to brings the community together.
"It's in a nice location where you can get to it and they provide services for people," Harris said.
The Lonnie Walker Foundation has held turkey giveaways in the past but they say due to the turkey shortage, they decided to bring meals directly to the people.
"Instead of making it more of a shortage, we decided to do more of a personal touch and come to a place on Thanksgiving and show people that we care and that's why we're here," said Harris.
It's care that can at least keep the people gathered here together fed for a day and they're made aware of other resources available to them in the future.
"It's usually just everybody in the kitchen or everybody here at the facility that works at Opportunity House that gets things together," Eberly said. "My hats off to them, they do a fantastic job."