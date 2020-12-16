EASTON, Pa. | A Phillipsburg man has admitted to sharing, without permission, a video of he and teenage girl having sex.
Khalil Amos pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image in connection with videos that authorities accused him of sharing as payback against an ex-girlfriend.
Northampton County Judge Craig Dally accepted the plea and immediately sentenced the now 20-year-old to a sentence of time served to 12 months in jail. The judge also ordered – at the prosecution’s request – a psychosexual evaluation.
As part of the negotiated plea, prosecutors agreed to withdraw single counts of cyber harassment of a child and corruption of minors. During the brief proceeding, Amos did not address the court except to answer “yes” and “no” questions.
Amos was 19 years old when he had sex with the 16-year-old. The defense noted that the sex was consensual and claimed the recordings were also consensual.
Amos had been out on bail, which was later revoked. He’s spent about six weeks in jail, according to his attorney. But once he’s released from custody in Northampton County, he’ll be headed to Lehigh County to face similar charges.
In Lehigh County, Catasauqua police received a complaint earlier this year from a victim described as an ex-girlfriend, who accused Amos of surreptitiously recording a sexual encounter and sending the video to her mother and stepfather, according to records.
The victim told investigators that she had consensual sex with Amos last year in her college dorm room. Amos allegedly used his iPhone to record them and initially denied doing so before sending her a copy of the video. He’s accused of sending the video to the victim’s family members following an argument.
In that case, authorities charged Amos with two counts each of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and harassment and one count of invasion of privacy, all misdemeanors.
In the Northampton County case, Amos sent the victim two videos, when she told him she wanted to end their relationship. He threatened to send the videos to her friends if she broke off the relationship.
The relationship continued briefly. Authorities said Amos sent the videos to at least one other person after the victim ended the relationship.