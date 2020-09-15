ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing a co-worker several times in the back of the neck with a cutting shears, claiming he was listening to the voices in his head.
Allentown police arrested a blood-stained Martin Lopez outside the Empire Company Monday afternoon following what authorities reported was an unprovoked attack on a colleague. District Judge Tom Creighton arraigned the 36-year-old late Monday night, setting bail at $80,000.
Police were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. to the business in the 2000 block of South 12th Street to investigate a report of a fight involving a weapon. Officers arrived to find the two people involved standing in the parking lot. Police immediately detained Lopez, who had blood on his hands and body, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that Lopez allegedly attacked him, unprovoked, as the two worked inside the building, according to court records.
Authorities reviewed security camera footage, which reportedly showed Lopez talking to the victim as he worked at his station. Once the victim turned his back and was hemmed in by a wall, Lopez allegedly pulled out a pair of cutting shears and stabbed the victim several times in the back of the neck and head, according to records.
As the two men fought, Lopez kept trying to stab the victim, who managed to pull away from his alleged attacker and run out of the building. The two men continued to scuffle in the parking lot until management and other employees separated them.
Medical personnel took the victim to the hospital, where he received stitches for his wounds. Lopez also received stitches for wounds he sustained during the attack.
Police allege Lopez told officers several times, without being asked, that voices in his head told him to attack the victim until he finally listened. He allegedly told police that voices had been telling for days to attack the victim. Authorities said the comments were captured on body cameras.
Lopez, of South Delaware Street, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 30.