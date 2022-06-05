WARMINSTER, Pa. - A man showed up at a Montgomery County hospital early Sunday with a gunshot wound, and police say they are investigating.
The injured man entered Holy Redeemer Hospital about 7:40 a.m., Warminster Police said.
The man was not identified, and police released no additional information about the man’s condition.
Warminster police said they identified a crime scene at 473 E County Line Road, and said they currently are working the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked call Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.