EASTON, Pa. - Starting next month, many students in the Easton Area School District will spend double the time in the classroom after educators finish getting their coronavirus vaccines.
During the first two weeks of April, hybrid students in kindergarten through 5th grade will transition from two days a week of in-school instruction to four days.
Social distancing will be reduced from 6 to 4 feet to accommodate additional students.
The district says the decision was made in consultation with local medical professionals.
Officials say it's not possible right now to fully carry out the same plan at the middle and high schools.