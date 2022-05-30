Observances across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County regions today observe Memorial Day after two years of restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic.
ArtsQuest in Bethlehem began its events on Saturday. It's considered a three-day event featuring the Hometown Heroes 2022 banner, and starting about 3 p.m. Monday will feature live music and ceremonies.
Bethlehem's Memorial Day parade stepped off at 9 a.m. from Liberty High School and ended with a service at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Easton's Memorial Day parade returned after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. Ceremonies featured the national anthem, taps and the tossing of the wreath on the waters of the Delaware River, with the mayors of both Philipsburg and Easton.
Williams Township in Northampton County brought together dozens of people for a beautiful ceremony at the municipal building, and officials talked about the challenges veterans face with PTSD.
In Upper Saucon Township, the eight annual Gold Star Family event was held at Upper Saucon Park. After a ceremony honoring the family of a fallen service member, organizers held a two-mile rail-trail event for walking or running.
Emmaus also held its annual Memorial Day parade starting at the Emmaus High School parking lot and ending at the intersection of Third and Fourth streets for a ceremony where local veterans will speak.
Macungie, Northampton, West Bangor and East Bangor also hold services, as well as a number of locations across the Lehigh Valley.
There also were a number of events in Berks County, from the Kutztown Memorial Parade to a ceremony at Veteran Grove in Reading City Park. That event was followed by another event at the War Monument in Charles Evans ceremony, with music from the Reading Philharmonic Band.