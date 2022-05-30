There will be observances across the Lehigh Valley and Berks County regions today to observe Memorial Day.
ArtsQuest in Bethlehem began its events on Saturday. It's considered a three-day event featuring the Hometown Heroes 2022 banner, and will feature live music and ceremonies.
Williams Township in Northampton County brought together dozens of people for a beautiful ceremony at the municipal building, and officials talked about the challenges veterans face with PTSD.
Happening today, Emmaus will hold its annual Memorial Day parade starting at the Emmaus High School parking lot and ending at the intersection of Third and Fourth streets for a ceremony where local veterans will speak.
In Easton, there will also be a parade today that will start at 10:30, and will feature the national anthem, taps and the tossing of the wreath on the waters of the Delaware River, with the mayors of both Philipsburg and Easton.
Macungie, Northampton, West Bangor and East Bangor will also hold services, as well as a number of locations across the Lehigh Valley.
There also will be a number of events in Berks County, from the Kutztown Memorial Parade to a ceremony in Reading.