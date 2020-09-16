SPRING TWP., Pa. - The new year will bring with it a new leader of Penn State University's Berks campus.
The university announced Wednesday that it has chosen George Grant Jr., a professor and dean at the College of Community and Public Service at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, to serve as Penn State Berks' next chancellor.
Grant will assume the helm on Jan. 4, 2021, replacing Keith Hillkirk, who will retire after more than 15 years of service to the university.
"Dr. Grant's wealth of knowledge and experience, and engaged leadership will be of immense value to Penn State Berks and the broader community," said Madlyn Hanes, Penn State's senior vice president for commonwealth campuses and executive chancellor. "He brings a strong sense of community, a lifelong drive for social justice and passion for lifting others, and a demonstrated commitment to academic excellence and student success."
In his new role at PSU's Berks campus in Spring Township, Grant will be responsible for the quality of academic programs in teaching, research and service; strategic planning; budgeting; philanthropy; faculty and staff development; outreach; and community and alumni relations.
"I'm excited and honored to be the next chancellor of Penn State Berks," Grant said. "We have talented students, faculty, and staff that I will have the privilege of serving. I'm committed to Berks as a learning-centered college and will never lose sight of that mission."
Grant said he has focused his career on helping others to help themselves. Prior to becoming dean of CCPS, Grant served as the director of the School of Social Work and oversaw the bachelor and master degree programs. He received his bachelor's degree in social work from Marygrove College, his master's from Grand Valley State, and his doctorate in sociology from Western Michigan University.
"From a young age, I was aware of the idea of social justice, and I just knew that whatever I did I wanted to play a role," he said. "There are so many people who don't know they have a voice or how to use that voice — and I knew I wanted to help be a platform for them."
As a professor, Grant presented at conferences on foster care, adoption, and family preservation, and on topics ranging from culture and diversity to family violence and child welfare services.
"As a professor, even in this role [as dean], I've always been part of child welfare, helping people advocate for themselves and their families," Grant said. "The college environment meshes perfectly with this in that we not only help prepare students for careers, but also to understand societal issues and help give voice to our communities."
Grant said he sees the opportunity to join the Penn State Berks community and to lead as the school's chancellor as "a perfect fit" to his career's mission.