WEST READING, Pa. - “It's a story of millimeters and minutes,” said shooting survivor Travis Reiter.
For a man who came so close to not being able to tell it.
"I didn't know that at that time in an hour and a half my life would change forever,” Reiter recalled.
The time, a little more than two months to the day and rainy like this one, when Travis Reiter stepped out of his job at Berks Center for Digestive Health in Wyomissing to help.
"I went outside to help deescalate a situation between two people and within seconds I witnessed the worst thing one human being can do to another,” Reiter said.
That's when police say Xavier Starks shot his ex-girlfriend, shot Reiter and then himself.
As breathing wavered and blood was lost, first responders got to work.
"Obviously, we hurried, we moved as fast as we could,” said Lt. Zachary Adams with Reading EMS. “We rendered care as efficiently as we could."
From the scene, to Reading Hospital, and life-saving surgery.
"This has been the most traumatic experience,” said nurse Tina Roman.
Trauma transitioned to rehab and now, a reunion, with the ones who got him through.
“I said 'Trav' and I just hugged him, I just hugged him,” Roman said.
The first responders say this is a unique opportunity to get to see a patient's care all the way through.
"We don't get to follow up with our patients and see what happens after they leave so it's nice to finally see something that you were a part of,” Roman said.
“To know that he can go back to his family, go back to his kids, that's a really special thing for us,” Adams said.
For Travis, it's a story that started with millimeters and minutes and ends with a whole lot more.
"My three children have a father,” Reiter said. ”My wife has a husband. And I have my life.”