Today

Mostly cloudy, turning breezy. and remaining mild with temps steady in the low to mid 50s and rising late; a few scattered showers, with the next round of rain arriving towards morning.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Cloudy, windy, and warm early with periods of rain, and possibly a t-storm before midday; some clearing later in the day, but temps fall to around 40 late. NW winds may gust to 40mph in the afternoon.