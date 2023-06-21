HARRISBURG, Pa. - A bill to increase Pennsylvania's minimum wage cleared a big hurdle and is now heading to the state Senate.
All but one Democrat voted in favor of it and two Republicans backed the bill.
The bill, which would increase Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $11 an hour next year and eventually to $15, is getting a lot of attention.
One State Representative who voted for it said it would keep workers who live close to the state's borders employed in Pennsylvania and patronizing the state's businesses.
Katie Hetherington Cunfer with the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance said the proposed increase is a concern to some.
She told 69 News there are reasons certain places haven't increased wages.
"Either they can't afford it, it's not part of their business plan, they got other pressures like inflation, cost of goods," she said.
Hetherington Cunfer said an independent fiscal office report states that most workers earn around $9 or $10, some maybe more than that.
"There are some upwards of $30 an hour," she explained.
Heatherington Cunfer said there are a number of positions with higher pay available.
"Having a discussion about a $15 minimum wage as a specific threshold, I don't necessarily think we need it because the job market is above it and we have the jobs that people would be looking for at that higher level," she said.
One sponsor of the bill said that raising the minimum wage will raise the wage of more than a million people in Pennsylvania, improve people's financial security and grow the state's economy.
The bill now moves to Pennsylvania's Senate.