A New Jersey toddler has been found in Tennessee after a multi-state Amber Alert search. His mother is still missing and his father is in custody.
The acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo and Rahway Police Department Director Jonathan Parham announced Saturday morning that Sebastian Rios, 2, was found in Monterey, Tennessee.
His father, Tyler Rios was arrested without incident, they said. It is alleged he abducted both the boy and the boy's mother, Yasmine Uyar.
Police began investigating when Sebastian Rios did not show up at his daycare on Friday and his mother did not arrive at work. Investigators determined Tyler Rios was a suspect in their disappearance and an Amber Alert was issued.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Yasmine Uyar you're asked to call Union County Prosecutor's Office Lt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404.
Tyler Rios remains in custody in Tennessee while he awaits extradition back to New Jersey.