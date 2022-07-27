SWIFTWATER, Pa. – Monroe County Transportation Authority, also known as Pocono Pony, has a new service in its transit stable: PonyPlus.
The pilot service, partially funded by the state Transportation Department and scheduled to launch Aug. 1, will be an on-demand, door-to-door service that lets anyone request a shared ride using a Smartphone app.
It will be available in the Tri-Boro Connector area (Delaware Water Gap, East Stroudsburg and Stroudsburg) and the Pocono Summit Connector area (Pocono Summit and Mount Pocono).
For $2 per trip, customers will be able to book a ride from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the PonyPlus app will provide confirmation of the trip or a message to adjust the request based on the availability of vehicles.
“This innovative transit concept allows our riders the flexibility for quick rides within two of the busiest areas of our community as well as the ability to use PonyPlus to connect with our Fixed Route buses to travel to other sections of the county,” MCTA Executive Director Margaret A. Howarth said.
“This pilot program is the result of intense planning to meet the changing needs of the Poconos and will provide an equitable mobility option for all.”
Riders will book a trip via the PonyPlus app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play, and payment will be made by using a credit card in the app or giving exact cash fare to the driver.
“With today’s high inflation affecting everyone, PonyPlus offers another inexpensive transportation option to help people get where they need to go without busting their budget,” MCTA Assistant Executive Director Rich Schlameuss said.
“Within the PonyPlus operating zones, riders will be able to run errands, get to medical appointments, visit with family and friends, for $2 per trip. That’s a great deal.”
PonyPlus buses will be recognizable by colorful graphics and logos. All vehicles are ADA accessible and have a secure position for one wheelchair. Passengers traveling with children under age 8 must supply and install the appropriate car seat or booster seat.