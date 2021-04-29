SCRANTON, Pa. | Authorities announced that a Monroe County man will face federal charges in connection with a 2019 bank robbery that netted him a little over $5,000.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said a federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Terrance Tyson for bank robbery. The 44-year-old East Stroudsburg man is accused of robbing the NBT Bank in East Stroudsburg on Sept. 24, 2019, and making off with about $5,226, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The case was investigated by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which brings together different levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.
Under federal law, Tyson faces a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine and a period of supervised release.