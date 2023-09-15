E. STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A "heavily decomposed" body was found in East Stroudsburg on Wednesday night, Monroe County District Attorney Mike Mancuso said Friday.
According to Mancuso, members of the Stroud Area Police Department were called to an area off Lincoln Street near the Twin Boroughs Recycling Center. They discovered human remains "in the woods nearby in a homeless camp," Mancuso said.
Mancuso believes the circumstances are "suspicious." An autopsy is pending as the investigation continues, he said.