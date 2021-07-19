BETHLEHEM, Pa. – For the first time in Musikfest history guests will be able to use credit/debit cards on the festival grounds.
The announcement was made Monday that Fest goers will be able to shop their favorite food vendors without the need to purchase paper food and beverage tickets.
Credit/debit cards can also be used at all official Musikfest beverage stations including Coca-Cola booths, beer trucks and festival bars serving mixed drinks.
Musikfest officials say this update will lead to an improved experience for all attendees, eliminating the need to wait in more than one line.
If attendees do not have a credit or debit card, patrons can convert their cash into recyclable and reloadable CashCards at several locations throughout the festival.
CashCards will only work on festival grounds during the 10 days of the ‘fest.
Cash will still be accepted on the SteelStacks campus in the SouthSide Arts District.
“We are excited to offer this updated system through the Square platform,” Curt Mosel, Chief Operating Officer of ArtsQuest said. “Musikfest has been adapting and innovating since the very first ‘fest in 1984. We know this new system will lead to a better experience for all fest goers, whether it’s their first time or their 38th time joining us.”
Musikfest officials continued to say this update will also help ensure the safety of vendors throughout the entirety of the ‘fest.
The closed loop payment system will track food and beverage purchases in real-time, leading to a more effective way to measure the festival’s significant economic impact to the region.
“As a community-driven festival, it is important for us to provide a fair and equitable experience for all,” Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest said. “This system update will not only improve wait times, but the option of CashCards will ensure accessibility for those without credit or debit cards.”
Musikfest will take place August 6-15, with a special preview night on Thurs., Aug. 5.
Visit musikfest.org to view participating vendors and performers. You can also download the
free Musikfest app, powered by PNC, from the Apple or Google Play app stores.