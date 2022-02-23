HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. | The Hackettstown police recently received a complaint from a Hackettstown resident who was reportedly scammed.
Through an investigation conducted by police it was determined that a 63-year-old woman spoke to an individual who claimed to be with PNC Bank and stated that her bank account(s) were compromised.
According to the victim, police stated the scammer was very persistent and then the scammer allegedly convinced the victim to pay with various gift cards to have her accounts secured. Officials say the victim then purchased $7,000 worth of Best Buy and Target gift cards.
The victim then scratched off the pin numbers and provided all the information to the scammers.
Police issue this reminder to the public: Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments. If someone calls with urgent news or a convincing story and then pressures you to pay them by buying a gift card and then giving them the codes on the back of the card – stop. It’s a scam. Report scams by filing a complaint online.
Be sure to include:
•Date and time of the call
•Name of the agency the imposter used
•What they tell you, including the amount of money and the payment method they ask for
•Phone number of the caller; although scammers may use technology to create a fake number or spoof a real one, law enforcement agents may be able to track that number to identify the caller
•Any other details from the call