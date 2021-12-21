Nazareth Area High School in Northampton County brought back its mask mandate Tuesday due to a COVID-19 spike at the school.
According to a letter sent to parents Monday, there had been 22 positive cases during the most recent rolling 10-day count. Students and staff will be required to wear masks for the remainder of the week.
Face covering exemptions on file will be honored.
Last month, Nazareth area schools made masks optional a little less than two weeks before Gov. Tom Wolf's school mask mandate was set to expire.
As of now, the mandate is only in effect at the high school.