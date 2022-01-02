Today

Mostly cloudy and still mild with some fog or drizzle this morning and a few scattered showers, but not as wet as Saturday; turning breezy later.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, blustery, and much colder. Some light snow late tonight towards the Interstate 95 corridor.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy, brisk, and much colder with below freezing wind chills; flurries possible north, with steadier snow along/east of the Interstate 95 corridor.