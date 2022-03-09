A group that helps domestic violence victims in New Jersey is looking to expand its reach, and get its message to more people than ever before.
"SAFE in Hunterdon" held a training session for domestic violence liaison officers on Tuesday.
The group was recently revamped, and is now working on a variety of new programs.
Among them is one partnering with restaurants, so in the bathroom, people can see coded drinks they can order to indicate to their servers that they need help.
"We're going back to in-person services, our safe house is fully operational, and we have our legal advocacy program, our counseling services, and our outreach and education programs are all up and running," said Lauren Bivona, from "SAFE in Hunterdon".
SAFE in Hunterdon is also planning a training session for salons, so hair stylists who notice bruises on their clients or learn about dangerous situations, can refer victims to resources.