KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A New Jersey state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges in the death of 34-year-old Timothy Parks of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania. He was fatally shot by two New Jersey State Troopers in November of 2021.

Parks’ death was investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to the grand jury.

The investigation included witness interviews, forensic evidence collection, review of police body camera footage of the incident, motor vehicle recording footage and autopsy results.

According to the investigation, in the early morning hours of November 7, 2021, two state troopers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch on Starlite Hill Road in Knowlton, NJ.

While they attempted to communicate with Parks, investigators say he brandished a rifle and fatally shot a dog that was in the car with him. When he then began to position the rifle in their direction, the troopers fired into the vehicle and Parks was fatally wounded.

Parks was pronounced dead an hour later at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Upon full review of the evidence, the grand jury commenced its deliberations Monday and concluded no criminal charges should be filed.