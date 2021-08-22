Quakertown, Pa. - Hunters will again have the opportunity to enjoy the September Canada goose season at Nockamixion State park.
Park officials say areas of the park normally open to hunting are open for the September Canada goose season.
Pennsylvania Game Commission rules and regulations regarding September Canada goose season will apply.
Shooting hours during the September season are one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. The September season allows a daily bag limit of eight Canada geese, with a possession limit of 24.
The season begins Wednesday, Sept. 1, and continues through Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
For more details on the hunt, or information on Nockamixon State Park, call (215) 529-7300.
For information on any of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks call toll-free 1-888-PA-PARKS or visit DCNR’s website at www.dcnr.state.pa.us.
Hunting maps are available at the park office at 1542 Mountain View Drive, Quakertown.