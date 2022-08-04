PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County.
Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs.
Local truck delivery traffic will be permitted to enter local warehouses from Nazareth Road but will not be permitted to travel east over the Shoeneck Creek Bridge.
Officials from both Palmer and Lower Nazareth townships are asking travelers to plan accordingly. The closure has the potential of creating traffic congestion.