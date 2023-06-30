BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After drawing larger-than-expected crowds last year, One Earth ReggaeFest will return to Bethlehem's SteelStacks on Saturday, July 1.
"ReggaeFest is a music festival free to the public," said Michael Frassetto, executive director of Movement Moves Media. "We realized that this community wants free reggae back, so we brought it back again this year and we're expecting a great turnout."
Frassetto noted that the event drew about 8,000 people last year, despite organizers expecting between 2,000 and 3,000 attendees. Organizers are planning for up to 12,000 attendees on Saturday, Frassetto said.
According to Rich Wilson of East Rock Roots, this year's event will feature more expansive subgenres of reggae music than last year. Mighty Mystic, Mike Pinto and Red Fox are among the headlining acts scheduled to perform Saturday night.
All musicians will perform at both Levitt Pavillion and the Highmark Blue Shield Community Stage at SteelStacks. According to Wilson, this setup allows festival-goers to see all 12 acts.
"We have 12 bands, and it works out just fine," Wilson said. "You will not miss any acts. It just rotates from stage to stage, so you'll be able to catch all the bands."
Frassetto and Wilson said the festival will be family-friendly, and bringing "good vibes" to the community is the event's top priority.
"Nothing but good vibes, that's it." Wilson said. "Nothing else is allowed."