ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Allentown Friday night.
It happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Chestnut Street.
Police say when they arrived on scene they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was treated on scene before being taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital.
Officials say the shooting victim is expected to survive.
The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).
Anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Department website.