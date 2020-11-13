EASTON, Pa. | Already accused of threatening a woman with a knife and randomly firing shots outside his house, an Easton man added to his legal woes when he allegedly rubbed his urine-soaked hands on a police officer.
Sergio L. Montes Jr. faces nearly 30 charges after Easton police allegedly found cars, a house and a tree struck by gunfire Thursday night outside his South Side home. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned the 22-year-old early Friday morning, setting bail at $150,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Easton police were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of West Grant Street about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to investigate reports of a domestic incident involving weapons and shots fired. Officers arrived to find Montes outside the house, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken into custody and allegedly spit on one of the arresting officers, according to court records.
The victim – identified as Montes’s girlfriend – told authorities that Montes was stabbing her purse with a serrated knife during the argument. She alleges that he also assaulted her and threatened her with the knife.
The victim accuses Montes of then pointing a gun down the street and firing several shots. She ran from the house with Montes giving chase, according to police.
Authorities said they found 11 9mm shell casings outside Montes’s West Grant Street house. They also found two cars and a home struck by gunfire and a tree that was struck twice. Officers found a Glock 9mm handgun at the scene.
Once in custody, Montes allegedly urinated on the floor of a holding cell inside Easton Police Department headquarters. An officer saw him putting his hands in the urine and told Montes not to touch anyone. But he allegedly ignored the order and wiped his hands on an officer’s arm.
Police said he admitted firing the handgun outside his home.
Montes now faces a dozen counts of reckless endangerment and three counts each of criminal mischief, harassment and simple assault. He also faces two counts of possessing an instrument of a crime and single counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, terroristic threats, institutional vandalism, propulsion of missiles onto a roadway and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure.
Following his arraignment, Montes was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 25 after failing to post bail.