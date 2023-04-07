AMITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania American Water announced Friday the start of a $900,000 construction project to replace a third of a mile of water main in Amity Township.
Officials say the upgrade will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flow for firefighting.
Crews will replace 1,900 feet of cast iron pipe that was installed in the 1950s.
Work begins Monday and will take place weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Motorists can expect traffic restrictions on Glenwood Drive between Magnolia Drive and Russell Avenue and on Aspen Circle between Glenwood Drive and the cul-de-sac.
The water main installation is expected to be complete by the end of July with final street restoration taking place in fall 2023.
Customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure during construction.
If Pennsylvania American Water discovers lead service lines during the course of this project, customers will be contacted directly to discuss remediation through the company’s Lead Service Line Replacement Program.
For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.