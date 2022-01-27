HARRISBURG, Pa. - Hearings begin Thursday after Governor Wolf vetoed the congressional redistricting map approved in the State House and Senate.
The court must redraw boundaries to account for a decade of demographic shifts that'll last through 2032.
Governor Wolf says fairness is key.
In his veto, he stated people deserve a mark up that promotes accountability and responsiveness.
John Kincaid is a Professor of Government and Public Service at Lafayette College. He says the veto is not much of a surprise.
"We have a democrat in the Governor's Mansion and republican legislature. We have a deadlock between the two parties," said Kincaid.
The deadline for an agreement is Sunday.
The hearings are an attempt to try to reach a compromise, which seems unlikely," continued Kincaid.
Kincaid says compromise has proven to be near impossible in Pennsylvania and that neither side wants to budge.
The disagreement could lead to a postponement of May's primary election.
"Ultimately the matter will probably get to the State Supreme Court, which will likely make the final decision," said Kincaid.
If the primary were to get pushed back into June, it could cause a lot of issues.
Candidates still don't know what their district is going to look like, they can't collect petitions to get on the ballot, and challengers who might want to challenge an incumbent are on standby until a map is definitive.