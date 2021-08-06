Palmer Township bade farewell Friday to Police Chief Larry Palmer, who has retired after serving as head of the department since 2012.
Deputy Chief Wayne Smith will be sworn in as chief on Monday. At the Friday luncheon at the Charles Chrin Community Center, Smith said he was a "skeptical sergeant" when Palmer was hired from Easton, where he was also chief.
Bringing in a leader from outside the township raised some concerns, Smith said, but he quickly saw what Chief Palmer could do for the department: increase training, create a strong administrative side and move the department to accreditation, a process for evaluating and improving how a police force operates.
Only 1 in 10 Pennsylvania departments are accredited, Smith said, meaning the Palmer force meets high standards. Smith also noted the duration of Palmer's career.
"Serving 32 1/2 years as a police officer in the world we live in is a legacy on its own," he said of the man he will succeed Monday.
Township Manager Robert Williams said he has been around a lot of good leaders, citing his 30-year military career, but he said to Palmer, "You were at the top."
Supervisor Jeffrey Young said Palmer took the force "to the next level." He and Ann-Marie Panella expressed gratitude to the many police officers at the luncheon, which about 100 people attended.
Chairman David Colver, Vice Chairman K. Michael Mitchell and Robert E. Smith each congratulated the outgoing chief.
Plaudits and "whereases" abounded from local and state officials. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, State Representative Robert Freeman, D-Easton, and Bob Kilbanks, on behalf of Joe Emrick, R-Northampton County, gave Palmer proclamations and thanks for more than three decades in "the thin blue line."
"He made a difference," Freeman said of the chief.
Palmer was also honored by the force. Officers John Billiard and Tyson Unangst presented him with a framed Palmer police shirt, encircled by memorabilia, on behalf of the police and staff.
Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck took a lighter approach: "The only reason I'm here was because I didn't think he'd do it." He also, in jest, accused the chief of poaching Andreanna Hempele from his staff. She is an administrative assistant in Palmer's department, and helped organize the luncheon.
Houck was mistaken and the chief did, in fact, retire. In brief and sometimes emotional comments, he pointed to the support of his wife Donna and his family as difference-makers during his career.
"You can't do this job if you don't have a supportive wife," he said. "When that call comes in, you have to go," he said. Officers have to miss routine family events, and face risks every day.
"When you go out on drug raids, they're waiting for that call, saying, 'I'm OK'," Palmer said.
Palmer spoke of the department's accreditation as a major accomplishment, but he credited all involved for reaching that goal. Teamwork, training and the support of Palmer's supervisors brought the department to its current level.
He also said that because of training of senior officers, there may be no "skeptical sergeants," as Deputy Chief Smith once was, in the future.
"I don't believe Palmer Township will ever have to go outside the force for another chief," he said, because multiple officers have received training at top schools, including Northwestern University's School of Police Training and Command.
He closed with advice for all officers: "Watch your back. Watch your partner's back."