ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland Board of School Directors announced Friday that it had chosen Nathan Davidson to take over as principal starting in July.
The current principal, James E. Moniz II, will move on to a job as the director of Parkland's Director of Online Learning, Alternative Education and Assessment, ending a 10-year term in the principal's seat.
Davidson has been the principal of Whitehall High School in the Whitehall-Coplay school district, for six years, and has previous experience as an assistant principal and social studies teacher.
The board also announced that Matthew A. Carlson will be the new Director of Student Services. Carlson will step into the role when current director Brenda DeRenzo retires this summer.
Carlson has been a school psychologist at Parkland for 9 years, and has been in charge of several programs in the psychology and guidance departments. He will be joined in his new role by Director of Special Education Mark Weber, who will help lead the student services department in addition to his current roles.