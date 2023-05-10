High pressure will build in by Wednesday and that will bring a pleasant weather pattern for the second half of the work week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies through Friday and each day temperatures will grow a bit warmer from lower 70s Wednesday to upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday and Friday. The warmth will continue into Mother's Day weekend with afternoon highs both days in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The next area of low pressure will bring back some moisture to the area over the weekend. For now, we'll keep a few showers early Saturday and a mostly dry Mother's Day Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will build back in by Wednesday bringing a return to a decent amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. From Wednesday through Friday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures Wednesday should return to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, then climb to the upper 70s Thursday, and right around 80 degrees Friday. Daily nighttime temperatures will mainly be in the 50s amid light breezes.
WEEKEND
Mother's Day weekend will start off fairly warm with high temperatures growing to upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Models are not in the best agreement with our next weather maker coming over the weekend. For now, we'll carry a slight chance for a few passing showers early Saturday, cooler and a bit drier Mother's Day with a low chance for a stray shower. Fingers are crossed all the mom's get a glorious weekend because they so much deserve it! We're still a few days out so we'll continue to fine tune!
