The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) has extended its deadline for flood help cleanup to Friday, Aug. 4.
"Flood cleanup help has been extended through Aug. 4," PEMA said in a tweet on Friday. "Call the hotline for assistance."
PEMA's crisis hotline, (844) 965-1386, will connect callers with volunteers from local organizations to help remove downed trees, as well as damaged drywalls, floors or appliances. The volunteers can also help callers tarp roofs and deal with mold mitigation.