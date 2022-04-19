NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Philadelphia man is facing charges of murder and attempted murder after police say he went on a deadly hit-and-run spree from Center City to the suburbs in July of last year.
Police say Kareem Welton, 41, was driving a stolen car when he struck two people on a motorcycle, and killed a woman on a sidewalk.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced the upgraded charges on Tuesday related to a spree of criminal behavior that occurred in the overnight July 27-28, 2021.
A press release from the DA's office says the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has agreed to allow Montgomery County to charge and prosecute all of the criminal behavior committed by Welton in its jurisdiction.
“This defendant’s behavior that night involved numerous crimes, from stealing a dog and stealing multiple cars to killing someone and robbing her of her chef’s coat, to intentionally targeting other individuals with his vehicle. Welton’s criminal behavior left many individuals and families traumatized and grieving. We will prosecute all of his crimes together to accurately portray the egregiousness of this crime spree.”
Welton has been in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $2 million bail since being arrested on July 28, on the original charges.
He was arraigned on Monday on the new charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, accidents involving death or injury and related charges.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.